Ethan the dog honored with proclamation at Metro Council meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He connected with many in Kentuckiana and Thursday night, Ethan the dog received a special proclamation from the Louisville Metro Council.

Ethan was close to death when someone abandoned him in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society in January. Photos of Ethan in his emaciated state quickly went viral on social media and the community fell in love with him as the shelter posted updates on his slow but successful recovery.

Louisville Metro Council President David James presented the proclamation to Ethan and his owner, Jeff Callaway, for their work to raise awareness about the importance of animal shelters.

"Ethan's story was a story of recovery and survival and now it's a story of happiness and hope," Jeff Callaway said.

You can watch the full meeting of Louisville Metro Council, including Ethan's proclamation, on the council's Facebook page.

