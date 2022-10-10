Where Louisvillians can catch Dead & Company on their 'Final Tour'

Though John Mayer, Bob Weir and the other members of Dead & Company will not be in Louisville, here's how you can still see them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, announced that Dead & Company will be coming to Indiana and Ohio as part of its 2023 summer tour.

Since its formation in 2015, Dead & Company has completed seven tours, held 164 concerts and played to nearly 4 million fans.

Though Dead & Co. will not be in Louisville for their final tour, they are stopping at a few cities that are a short drive for Derby city dwellers.

The Central Indiana Route

Approximately just over a two hour drive from downtown Louisville

Dead & Company will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. Click here to buy.

The Cincinnati, Ohio Option

Approximately just over one hour and 30 minutes from downtown Louisville

Dead & Company will perform at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now, you can purchase them here.

More information on either show, including advance presale registration, can be found at this link.

