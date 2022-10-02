Where Louisvillians can catch 'CoComelon LIVE!' this year

Though the show isn't coming to Louisville, some of our close neighbors hopefully won't mind if we take some tickets!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were sad to learn the "CoComelon" cast would not be taking a trip to Louisville this year, don't be! There are plenty of close-by options for any true fans willing to take a short drive.

JJ, YoYo, TomTom and the rest of the "CoComelon" cast will be at Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Nashville for their an all-new, interactive stage show.

The Cincinnati Route:

Cincinnati is merely 1 hour and 35 minutes away from downtown Louisville.

You can catch "Cocomelon LIVE! JJ's Journey" at the Taft Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are now available for purchase and start at $30, plus service fees.

The Indianapolis Option:

Indianapolis is just under 2 hours away from downtown Louisville.

"CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey" will be at the Murat Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now available for purchase and start at $33.50, plus service fees.

The Nashville Road Trip:

Nashville is the furthest option we're presenting you with at just under 3 hours away from downtown Louisville.

"CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey" will be at Andrew Jackson Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are now available for purchase and start at $35, plus service fees.

It is the tour policy that children under 1 year old do not require a ticket to sit on a parent's lap, but all other customers do.

Did you hear? 📣 New show dates have been added to CoComelon Live Tour! Now you and your little ones can sing and dance... Posted by CoComelon on Friday, September 16, 2022

The stage show will feature more than 20 songs, including original music, as JJ writes his own song but needs some help from his family and friends.

Netflix released a new, hourlong special, titled "Fun with Family and Friends," in September 2022, which consists of 20 new musical animated shorts. It’s the first "CoComelon" content exclusively available on Netflix.

"CoComelon" and Netflix also plan to go big in 2023 by releasing a new series called "CoComelon Lane," where the characters speak. Episodes will be set up by main character JJ, a toddler with a tiny curl of hair on the top of his head and two teeth.

"He talks directly to camera, so he talks to the kid at home. It really feels like he's inviting you into a playdate with him and his friends. He’s asking you to come with him on whatever his journey of the day is," said Heather Tilert, Netflix's preschool content executive, who said "CoComelon Lane" is targeted for children ages 3 to 5 years old.

