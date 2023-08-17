Jack Harlow announces six-city 'No Place Like Home' tour

Rapper Jack Harlow will bring his tour to six cities in Kentucky, none of which are Louisville this time.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jack Harlow is doing things a little differently on his third annual "No Place Like Home" tour this year.

Instead of visiting his hometown of Louisville as he usually does, he will be touring six cities in Kentucky, some of which don't typically get to see stars as big as Harlow.

Dates and cities for "No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour":

Friday, Nov. 24 – Owensboro, Ky. – Owensboro Sports Center

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Pikeville, Ky. – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sunday, Nov. 26 – Covington, Ky. – Truist Arena

Friday, Dec. 1 – Murray, Ky. – CFSB Center

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Bowling Green, Ky. – E.A. Diddle Arena

Sunday, Dec. 3 – Lexington, Ky. – Rupp Arena

Tickets for the tour will require advanced registration for purchase. Fans can registers now through Sunday, Aug. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to register.

After the registration window ends, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them assess to presales starting Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Wednesday, Aug. 23. According to a news release, additional presales will run throughout the week.

A limited number of tickets will be available during general onsale starting Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. EST at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

