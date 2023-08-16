'Celebrate one another's heritage': Event celebrating world's cultures returning to Louisville this September

WorldFest begins Friday, Sept. 1. and runs through Monday, Sept. 4.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you ready to explore the world without ever leaving Louisville?

Well you're in luck! WorldFest is returning to the Metro on Labor Day weekend.

The four-day event is all about music and entertainment, along with exposing everyone to the world's cultures.

“Louisville continues to grow as a global, welcoming city, and I am thrilled to see so many Louisvillians come together to celebrate one another’s heritage,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

WorldFest features three entertainment stages and will showcase more than 70 acts -- along with a Global Village representing more than 20 countries, free children’s activities, a Parade of Cultures and more.

The event will also include more than 40 vendors and over 100 booths offering global crafts, merchandise and culture.

WorldFest begins Friday, Sept. 1. and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. at the Belvedere downtown, and admission to the fest is free.

There will be a Parade of Cultures on Saturday that will celebrate all the diverse cultures in Louisville, in addition to a Naturalization Ceremony that will welcome dozens of new American citizens to Louisville.

Something new this year is in honor of the fest's 21st year, there will be a WorldFest Happy Hour!

Event officials will open the Belvedere a day early, on Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., for an early look at the craft and food vendors as well as live entertainment.

For more information about WorldFest, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.