Hike, Bike, Paddle! | 'Signature' Louisville event returns to Waterfront Park on Labor Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A "signature" Louisville event is returning to Waterfront Park this Labor Day weekend. On Wednesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the return of the Hike, Bike and Paddle.

The event, sponsored by Norton Sports Health, will be held on Monday, Sept. 4 with activities beginning at 8 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the traditional cannon will fire, and Greenberg will send everyone off on their journey.

Here's what to know if you plan to go:

If you plan on hiking, Greenberg said there will be four different routes to take, including one to the base of the Big Four Bridge and one to RiverPark Place apartments. The furthest hiking path goes across the Big Four Bridge, into Jeffersonville, Ind., and back.

Bikers will journey on a 12-mile ride to Shawnee Park and back to the Great Lawn. Be sure to bring a helmet for safety. If you need one, the Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky will be supplying and fitting helmets while supplies last.

The paddling course will begin after the hikers and bikers take off, officials said. The 5-mile route will include scenic paddling along the Ohio River through the McAlpine Locks to the Shawnee Boat Ramp by noon. TARC will offer a free shuttle back to the Great Lawn.

Not interested in hiking, biking or paddling? Don't worry!

Several free activities are returning, along with some new additions, including tai chi, yoga and Zumba. There will also be free voyager canoe rides, cricket, Pound and HYP3 fitness demonstrations.

Regardless of whether or not you choose to hike, bike or paddle, organizers said to bring a refillable water bottle to utilize water refill stations.

Free event t-shirts will also be given out to the first 2,000 attendees, while supplies last.

