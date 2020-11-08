Metallica drive-in concert coming to Kentucky, Indiana theaters

The one-night only event will be shown at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In and several other theaters on Aug. 29. Tickets are $115 per vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rock fans, rejoice! Metallica is bringing a virtual concert experience to drive-in theaters across the country, including several in Kentucky and Indiana.

The band will host a one-night only event as part of the Encore Drive-in Nights series on Aug. 29. The concert was shot especially for the event and will be the band’s first show of 2020.

Tickets for the concert are $115 per vehicle of up to 6 people and will be available on Friday, Aug. 14 on Ticketmaster. According to Ticketmaster, every ticket purchase will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s “S&M2” album.

The concert will be shown at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in LaGrange, Ky. as well as five other drive-in theaters in Kentucky and 10 Indiana theaters. A full list of participating locations can be viewed here.

The event will also feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Metallica was set to be a headliner for Louisville’s Louder Than Life in September before the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band’s concert at the KFC Yum! Center in March 2019 was the venue’s top selling concert of all time, with more than 23,000 tickets sold.

Artists like Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks have also held drive-in concerts this summer, allowing music fans to enjoy a live experience while maintaining social distancing. Shelton’s concert in July was the first in the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series.

The series is expected to continue next month, but the featured artist for September’s concert has yet to be announced. Music fans can sign up for updates on the event website.

