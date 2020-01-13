LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The KFC Yum! Center reported a record-breaking calendar year during the Louisville Arena Authority’s bi-monthly board meeting on Monday.

The venue hosted a record 30 concerts including Metallica, Tool, Cher, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Phil Collins and more in 2019. The previous record was set during the 2017 calendar year with 29 concerts.

The record-breaking year included 11 sold-out concerts/family shows. Of these sold-out events, Metallica, Chris Stapleton, JoJo Siwa and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks all hosted the largest selling performances of their North American tours at the KFC Yum! Center.

Metallica was also the venue’s top selling concert of all time, with 23,084 tickets sold for their March 2019 concert. And Luke Combs’ December 2019 concert was the fastest sellout in venue history.

Industry leading publication, Pollstar Magazine, released its 2019 Year-End Worldwide Ticket Sales rankings and the KFC Yum! Center is ranked 37th in the nation and 62nd in the world for ticket sales by venue, having sold more than 343,000 concert tickets in 2019.

“The KFC Yum! Center continues to attract the world’s top-selling artists and garner tremendous community support,” KFC Yum! Center General Manager Eric Granger said. “We would not be in this position without the continued support from our promoters, the Louisville Arena Authority, University of Louisville and the regional community. We’re so grateful that the community embraces our successes and continues to demonstrate its support of great entertainment.”

The Yum! Center has already announced a number of shows for 2020, including Elton John, Michael Bublé, Lumineers, among others.

