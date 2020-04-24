LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2020 Louisville Trifesta has been canceled, Danny Wimmer Presents announced.

The festival producer said Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond festivals will all be canceled for 2020. Danny Wimmer Presents said they are working to bring some of the lineup back for 2021.

"In our heart of hearts, we hoped and prayed that COVID-19 would not prevent us from having the 2020 Louisville Trifesta," the festival producer said. "In what feels like a repetitive bad dream, we now have to announce that Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond festivals."

Danny Wimmer Presents said the decision had to be made sooner rather than later due to the advanced planning need to produce the festivals. They also said the decision came after receiving advice from health officials.

Full refunds will be available, and everyone will be notified of their options and procedures through email next week.

"We are truly heartbroken it has come to this," they said. "We want to thank you for your patience, support and loyalty."

2020 would have been the second year the festivals were held at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

“We know cancelling these events was an incredibly difficult decision," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "We thank Danny and his team for their commitment to our city and for prioritizing health and safety. We look forward to joining together for an even bigger Trifesta in the future.”

Forecastle Festival, originally scheduled for July, was canceled earlier this month.

All three of the Danny Wimmer Presents festivals were scheduled for the month of September, the same month of the The Kentucky Derby.

