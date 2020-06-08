Drive-in movies coming to Walmart parking lots in Kentucky in September

The movies can be seen at the Walmart in Shepherdsville. Tickets are free but you must register online for a spot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shepherdsville Walmart is hosting drive-in movies in their parking lot over two days in late September.

Walmart has decided to bring families together for a little summer fun amid the coronavirus pandemic with a drive-in movie tour across the country.

The Walmart in Shepherdsville will host movies on Friday and Saturday night, September 25 and 26.

The online registration to reserve your spot has yet to open but tickets are free and required.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

"Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings," the company wrote on its website. "This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles."

Here's some of the requirements according to the company's website:

One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle.

You may bring as many people as you have seatbelts in your car.

An FM radio is required for audio. (A car radio works just fine).

This is a family event–no alcohol please.

A mask is required when outside of your vehicle.

For everyone's safety, please stay in your car.

The Walmart Supercenter in Shepherdsville is located at 545 Conestoga Pkwy.

