Keith Sweat to perform at first post-pandemic concert at KFC Yum! Center

The performance is set for July 17 and capacity at the Yum! Center will be open at 100%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the first concert to be held at the KFC Yum! Center since the COVID-19 pandemic began will be the Louisville R&B Music Festival featuring Keith Sweat, Stokely Williams and Raheem.

The concert is scheduled for July 17, 2021.

Sweat is most known for his chart topping hits "I Want Her,' 'Make it Sweat' and more.

The Yum! Center will be at 100% capacity for the concert as the state's mask mandate and capacity restrictions are lifted June 11.

Tickets for the event go on sale at Noon Friday at the KFC Yum! Center box office and online.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.