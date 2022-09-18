This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons

Tickets for the Halloween Balloon Glow are $15 per person and are on sale now. Kids ages 2 and under are free.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium.

Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.

The balloon glow event will feature hot air balloon trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Halloween fest organizers said costumes are encouraged, and candy bags will be provided to trick-or-treat at each balloon and other stations throughout the property.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a 'family fun zone' that includes inflatables, music, performances, seasonal food, vendors and more.

Attendees are invited to enjoy a close-up view of the pitch during their experience.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Lynn Family Stadium to kick off an epic Halloween weekend with an event unlike any other,” said Louisville Halloween’s Michael Book. “The event will offer a variety of entertainment for the entire family including Louisville’s only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons.”

Tickets for the Halloween Balloon Glow are $15 per person and are on sale now here. Kids ages 2 and under are free.

Please visit Ultimate Halloween Fest's website for more details about Halloween Balloon Glow or their other events, attractions, etc.

