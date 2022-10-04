Don't miss this luminary art experience in Louisville

The Jack O-Lantern Spectacular starts at dusk on Oct. 4 and ends Halloween night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's officially fall, which means it's time to party with some pumpkins!

Every October participants walk along a winding path through majestic woods. Guests are treated to an organic art gallery of more than 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins in themed settings.

Louisville's most 'lit' Halloween event starts at dusk on Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 31 at Iroquois Park.

The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular is celebrating 10 years in the Commonwealth. The first Spectacular was in 2013.

This family-friendly event has become an annual tradition for thousands, who come back each year to experience a variety of themed vignettes, set to music.

TICKETS

If you want to treat yourself to a magical experience, you're advised to buy your tickets for the Spectacular in advance and before they sell out. Weekends, especially, are expected to often be sold-out. All tickets are nonrefundable.

Sunday through Thursday Ticket Info

Adults - $15

Seniors (65+) - $13

Children (3-12) - $12

Children 2 and under are free

Hours: 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Trail opens at dusk.

Timed ticket entry: 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.

Save $2 off all tickets for 9:30 p.m. entry Sunday - Thursday

Available for purchase online and at the Iroquois Amphitheater Box Office.

Friday through Saturday Ticket Info

Adults - $20

Seniors (65+) - $17

Children (3-12) - $15

Children 2 and under are free

Hours: 6:30p - 11:00p; Trail opens at dusk

Timed ticket entry to the amphitheater: 6:30p, 7:30p, 8:30p, 9:30p, and 10:30p

Available for purchase online and at the Iroquois Amphitheater Box Office.

Group Ticket Info

Guests can save money and have an incredible experience! Group ticketing is only available Sunday – Thursday nights. Ticket supply is limited and popular nights will sell out quickly, so you're advised to order ahead to lock in your date.

Group Ticket Price (minimum 20 people) - $12

VIP Group Ticket Price (minimum 20 people) - $15

Group Dinner Pricing (minimum 25 people) - $39

Your Jack O'Lantern Spectacular ticket purchase directly supports the non-profit Parks Alliance of Louisville and community-driven projects in Louisville's 120+ public parks and community centers, according to the website.

Jack O'Lantern Spectacular Sensory Night - Oct. 24 - 5:30 p.m.

You could take part in a special, sensory-friendly walk an hour before the event opens to the public: designed for people with Autism Spectrum Disorders and sensory processing differences to enjoy while it is still light outside.

Service fee not included in ticket prices, according to their website.

For more information please email, contact@jackolanternouisville.com

