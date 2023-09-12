Harlem Globetrotters coming to Louisville and Lexington

Find out when and where you can catch the action.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's your chance to see a slam-dunk extravaganza in Kentucky.

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville Jan. 11 to take on the Washington Generals. Tickets go sale Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

The Globetrotters will also play the Generals Jan. 12 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Starting in December, Spalding will be joining the team at every destination to enhance the gameday experience. Fans will have the chance to go home with an official Spalding Globetrotters basketball or the newly designed Marble Series ball.

Globetrotters players scheduled to play include Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder.

The game in Louisville starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $37 to $139 and will be available at Ticketmaster.com and the KFC Yum! Center box office.