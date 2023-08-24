KFC Yum! Center hosting hiring event in Louisville

The KFC Yum! Center is looking to fill more than 100 positions on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's largest event venue is hosting a hiring event in an effort to fill several positions.

The KFC Yum! Center is looking to fill more than 100 full-time and part-time positions during a hiring event in the arena lobby on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Positions being filled include guest services, housekeeping, event set up, security, concessions, ushers, ticket takers, maintenance and more, according to a Yum! Center news release.

Those interested in applying must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Applications will be accepted on-site and online here. Candidates will be given interviews and offers off-site.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.