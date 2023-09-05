Hot Wheels Monster Truck show coming to Yum! Center in Louisville

Enormous monster trucks that glow in the dark will soon take over the largest arena in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If cars being crushed by huge monster trucks excites you, the perfect weekend event for you is kicking off in Louisville soon.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24.

Fans of all ages can experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark.

Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

There will be a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot TRANSAURUS, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross.

Hot Wheels Monster Truck showtimes in Louisville:

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Before each Glow Party, there is a "Crash Zone Pre-Show Party" where fans can get up-close and personal with their favorite monster trucks. Click here for more details about when the Crash Zone parties begin and how to gain admission.

Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a great value for the whole family

Ticket prices for the event range from $25 to $139 before fees. Click here to purchase tickets now.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.