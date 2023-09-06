AEW coming to Louisville in November

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All Elite Wrestling is coming to the KFC Yum! Center for the first time this fall.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, AEW will produce a live Dynamite and tape an episode of Rampage. According to an arena news release, fans "can expect to see many of their favorite AEW superstars live in action."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the KFC Yum! Center box office. Prices range between $23 and $94.

The events begins at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30.

AEW recently held All In in front of 81,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, which is believed to be the largest crowd worldwide to ever gather for a professional wrestling event.

One wrestler fans will not see is CM Punk. AEW fired the wrestling legend last weekend following a reported backstage altercation.