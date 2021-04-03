Forecastle cancels festival for second consecutive year

The music and art festival held at Louisville's Waterfront Park is tentatively planning to return Memorial Day weekend 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a tweet, Forecastle Festival has been canceled for 2021.

This is the second consecutive year the festival held at Waterfront Park has been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual three-day music and art festival plans to return in 2022 for the 20th anniversary. Forecastle says the festival is tentatively planned for Memorial Day weekend 2022.

"Feedback from our loyal fans is incredibly important to us, and we are taking this time to make improvements across the board to make Forecastle 2022 an even more incredible experience," Forecastle Festival said in the tweet. "We are excited to share that the festival is moving to Memorial Day Weekend beginning in 2022 and beyond, bringing cooler temperatures and even better vibes!"

Stay tuned to our website and social media for updates. We can’t wait to see you at Waterfront Park next year! — Forecastle Festival (@forecastle) March 4, 2021

Other music festivals typically held in Louisville like Bourbon & Beyond and Hometown Rising have also been canceled for 2021.

However, Louder than Life, the largest rock festival in the United States, is returning to the Kentucky Expo Center Sept. 23-26.

Forecastle said they will post further updates information on their website and social media.

