Louder Than Life returns to Louisville this September

The rock festival is scheduled to take place at the Kentucky Expo Center Sept. 23-26

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After canceling the 2020 Louisville Trifesta due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Danny Wimmer Presents has announced the return of Louder Than Life in 2021.

The largest rock festival in the United States is scheduled to take place at the Kentucky Expo Center Sept. 23-26, the dates including a newly added Thursday celebration to kick off the weekend.

Louder Than Life will be one of only four festivals produced by Danny Wimmer Presents this year, with the company choosing to withhold Bourbon & Beyond, Hometown Rising and more in 2021.

"It has become clear to us that we will not be able to have our festivals this spring, and for a variety of reasons, it is not possible to produce all of our annual festivals in the window of Fall 2021, so we made the difficult decision to only produce Aftershock, Welcome To Rockville and Louder Than Life this year," founder Danny Wimmer said.

Both the Trifesta and Forecastle were canceled in April as COVID-19 shut down all major events and festivals worldwide. Metallica was scheduled as Louder Than Life's headliner.

Danny Wimmer Presents said information on this year's band lineup and ticket sales will be announced this spring.

