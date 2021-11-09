Muhammad Ali Center holds 'Days of Greatness' ahead of Humanitarian Awards

The center will hold community events on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards, officials with the Ali Center are inviting the public to celebrate “Days of Greatness.”

The community events celebrate the spirit of the late boxing legend and his six core principles – confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect and spirituality.

Here are the following events.

Wednesday, November 10

YOUth are the Greatest! – 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Ali Center invites young leaders ages 16-24 to attend the first annual YOUth are the Greatest! Celebration! This event celebrates the contributions that our young people have made for building a more just, equitable, and healthy community, especially over the past year.

Louisville continues to grow and heal, and we owe our youth a major thanks for their courage and conviction to build a more just, equitable, and healthy community for all.

Enjoy a night full of food, music, games, amazing performances by local artists, and connect with local youth vendors and youth-run organizations. In addition, all attendees will have exclusive after-hours access to the Ali Center exhibits! This event is free but registration is requested. Register HERE.

Thursday, November 11

Empowering Children Through Story Amid Social Crisis – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Presenting at the Muhammad Ali Center on Thursday evening will be award-winning author Michael W. Waters. Dr. Waters will talk about the importance of stories and how they can help empower children during uncertain times. In particular, he will discuss the importance of reading with children during times of crisis and how stories can help adults further engage with children in conversations about social issues and social change. This event will include a special book signing and sale of Dr. Waters’s award-winning children’s book, For Beautiful Black Boys Who Believe in a Better World. This event is free but registration is requested. Register HERE.

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards will close out the celebration with a ceremony held Friday night. Award-winning journalist Ann Curry, Chef Edward, Lee Lindsey Ofcacek are some of the recipients of this year’s award.

If you want to check out the awards, the Center will be livestreaming the event. Click here to watch.

