Ken Burns' Muhammad Ali documentary features rare footage from WHAS11 archives

Plenty of rare footage from WHAS archives will be part of Ken Burns' Muhammad Ali documentary airing Sept. 19-22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While working on his new four-part documentary about Muhammad Ali, director Ken Burns stopped by the WHAS11 archives seeking out rarely seen footage of "The Greatest."

Ali was one of the most recorded humans on the planet for most of his life, but few have seen videos of young Cassius Clay growing up in Louisville. One of Burns' producers spent two months going through the archives, finding a clip recorded by the news team in 1957.

Burns said he could not believe he found a moment that had not been seen in decades. That film, and plenty of other rare footage, will be part of his documentary airing Sept. 19-22.

The film, which has been in development for six years, follows the life of the three-time heavyweight boxing champion and his once-in-a-lifetime personality.

Burns noted Ali challenged Americans’ racial prejudices, religious biases and notions about what roles celebrities and athletes play in our society, and how the Louisville native inspired people all over the world with his message of pride and self-affirmation.

"Everybody thinks they know him," Burns said. "You love him or you hate him, or you've been through both of those things."

Ali's daughter Rasheda Ali also spoke with WHAS11 about the "moving" look at her father's life.

"It really did encompass dad's true spirit of who he truly, truly was and who he continues to be for so many others," Ali said.

The conversation surrounding the documentary continues Thursday at 7 p.m., as KET's Renee Shaw hosts a virtual panel discussing Ali's life and legacy in Kentucky. Doug Proffitt will be on WFPL's "In Conversation with Rick Howlett" Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the role of WHAS11's archives in Burn's project.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.