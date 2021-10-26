State awards more than $14M to Louisville Water Company, MSD to improve drinking water and infrastructure

The funds will deliver clean drinking water and improve sewer and water infrastructure from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of dollars of improvements are on the way for Louisville’s aging water lines.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced $7 million in state funding for two projects to replace aging cast-iron water mains.

One will focus on replacing nearly four-miles of pipe on Oak Street while the other will replace about a mile and a half of pipe on Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

“We're investing in both a downtown line that has been broken and needed repairs that we have seen, but also in lines that serve the West End region. That we're doing it the right way, we're doing it equitably because everybody deserves clean drinking water,” Beshear said.

The projects are part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

“Louisville Water is grateful for this funding that will help us maintain reliable drinking water service for thousands of people,” Spencer Bruce, president and chief executive officer of Louisville Water Company, said. “Louisville Water is an anchor in the region; safe and reliable drinking water make it possible for every home and business to function. Louisville Water started as Kentucky’s first public water provider in 1860, and the Cleaner Water funds will help replace one of the oldest water mains in our system that was installed in 1892. The Cleaner Water funds are an important part of our larger effort to maintain the infrastructure that delivers drinking water to nearly a million people.”

MSD also received more than $7 million to pay for a portion of the Paddy’s Run Pump Station project in Rubbertown.

Built in 1953, officials said the pump station has exceeded its life and exceeded capacity to serve Louisville residents during flooding.

The project is expected to upgrade capacity and install a discharging piping system over the existing levee. This new facility will minimize community, environmental and safety risks.

“MSD is very appreciative of this investment in protecting public health and the environment through our vital wastewater and storm water services that help ensure safe, clean waterways for the community,” MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said. “The Cleaner Water funds will allow MSD to make significant upgrades at the Paddy’s Run Pump Station that protects 70,000 homes against flooding and sewer overflows during periods of heavy rains.”

The Paddy’s Run Pump Station serves 214,500 people, 6,000 businesses and 40 neighborhoods.

The projects are expected to begin in spring 2022.

