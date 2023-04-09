'I can do that': Hundreds in Louisville get active for Hike, Bike, and Paddle on Labor Day

The annual event features activities for all ages to get people up and moving.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Hike, Bike, and Paddle event took off on Labor Day at Waterfront Park with a mass of people all looking to get out and get active as the summer draws to a close.

“It’s really great to get the community out here for such a free, fun event where’s there’s a ton of free fitness activities happening on our main stage as well as on the lawn that are for all levels of activity,” Emily Martin said.

Martin serves as the Marketing Coordinator at the Mayor’s Office for Special Events.

This morning’s event featured activities like Zumba, Yoga, and Tai Chi on the lawn, as participants got ready for their activity of choice later on.

For those who choose to walk, the path could take them up to four miles across the Big Four Bridge and back.

Paddlers would set off from Waterfront Park and back down through the McAlpine Locks, finishing at the Boat Ramp at Shawnee Park.

Bikers took on a 12-mile ride to Shawnee Park and back.

Sam Meyers was one of those bikers. He said that this ride is one that he’s done time and again, but he loves getting out and riding through the city.

“Something like this is sort of an excuse to kind of have a closed [mind]…Maybe you end up going 12 miles and now all of a sudden you’re like well I can do that. I can do a longer ride no problem,” Meyer said.

Officials encouraged everyone to stay safe as they got outside throughout the day, that includes hydrating, wearing a helmet, and being responsible.

