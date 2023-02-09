Hundreds gather for WorldFest, days after downtown shooting

Many said the festival couldn't have come at a better time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a week after a shooting downtown, hundreds gathered for the 21st annual WorldFest on Saturday.

During the event, a melody of cultures were heard across the Riverfront, catching the attention of many, who came to get a taste of the world.

"This was needed. Everyone just needs a break to be with people they love. We just need community," resident Todd Padgett said.

Padgett said the celebration was needed, following the tragic shooting outside of Southern Restaurant and Lounge last Sunday that left two customers dead and several others injured.

Every single day, we lose some of our population to handgun violence," one resident said.

However, Padgett argues the city has much more to offer than just crime.

"Violence isn't always what's around here," he said.

Vendor Jeremey Jackson adds the WorldFest is proof of Louisville's flourishing diversity.

"It offers a safe space for lots of different families to form a cultural enclave," he said. 'And it lets people pursue the closest approximation, I think, to the American dream that we can."

Jackson also says the event highlights the community's ability to celebrate peacefully.

"So many people can come together and genuinely embrace one another, be able lead with curiosity, and lean into trying to understand the different cultural backgrounds that each of the vendors have, each of the patrons have. I think that's powerful."

Not only for visitors to see, but for the next generation as well.

