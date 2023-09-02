Louisville Pride Festival to hold events leading up to big celebration

Saturday’s Pride Night at Lynn Family Stadium marked the kickoff to a week of celebrations leading up to the annual event celebrating the LGBTQ community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Pride Festival takes place on Sept. 9 and organizers say it will be bigger and better than before.

This year will mark the first year for the Louisville Pride Festival Queer Comedy Show at the Caravan Comedy Club on Sept. 6. The show will feature queer comics Vidalia Unwin, June Dempsey, Reed Sedgwick and Keith McGill.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. You must be 18 and up. Tickets are $15 and free for those who have a Louisville Pride Festival VIP pass.

Those who love pets and baseball, there’s a night designed especially for you.

On Sept. 7, there will be a “Pride and Pups Night” at Louisville Slugger Field. You can check out the Louisville Bats as they take on the St. Paul Saints. Tickets start at $10 and those with a VIP pass will get free admission and a Louisville Bats swag bag. Dog tickets are $3 and will benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. For more information, click here.

The Louisville Pride Festival on Bardstown Road will feature a street fair, concerts, 150 vendors, the Derby City Gaming VIP Lounge, the Zappos Family Area, a wellness zone and a variety of performances.

Organizers say there will be a grand finale called “The Over the Rainbow Drag Extravaganza” – an ode to drag performers that are under threat across the country.

"When cynical politicians tried to outlaw drag this year, we promised to deliver the biggest and best damn drag show the Commonwealth of Kentucky has ever seen, right in the middle of Bardstown Road. And that's exactly what we intend to do," Louisville Pride Foundation executive director Mike Slaton said in a statement.

The Louisville Pride Festival will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive.

To learn more about the Louisville Pride Festival and other events associated with the celebration, visit their website.

