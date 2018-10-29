LIVE
72
Louisville, KY

Louisville Weather Summary: 72 degrees
Menu
WHAS Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Weather Alert

19 Weather Alerts
GALLERY: UNSOLVED | Justice for Jane Doe
01 / 09
Facial renderings detectives created of Jane Doe at the time of her death placed in front of the crime scene.
02 / 09
One woman reported that she had seen Jane Doe before her death at this local diner.
03 / 09
Jane Doe was found by Joy Kelly, wearing nothing but brown men's dress socks.
04 / 09
The homeade "Steve" tattoo found on Jane Doe's shoulder.
05 / 09
Joy Kelly and her husband in 1988, the same year they discovered Jane Doe's body.
06 / 09
Fingerprints detectives took from Jane Doe's body.
07 / 09
The cemetery where Jane Doe is now buried.
08 / 09
Detectives do not know which of the graves belongs to this specific Jane Doe, but she is located under one of these four unmarked graves.
09 / 09
The facial reconstruction for Jane Doe if she were alive today.
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.