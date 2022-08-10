Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awarded over $5 million to fight wrong-way driving

The project will use the grant to deploy advanced intelligent technology to detect wrong-way incidents.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky officials plan to use a new multi-million dollar grant to make the state's roads safer to drive on.

According to a release, the Kentucky Transportation Department will use the money to purchase advanced video processing technology to detect and deter wrong-way incidents.

As part of Kentucky’s Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System, it will alert other drivers and emergency responders of an incident.

The $5.14 million grant came from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration.

While wrong-way driving is a big focus of the system, the main goal is improving driving safety overall. The grant will also improve existing systems to monitor and detect other safety concerns on the roadway like: pedestrians, debris or stopped vehicles.

This year, the agency awarded more than $45 million in grants to 10 advanced intelligent transportation system (ITS) projects across the U.S. to improve road mobility and safety.

“With these grants, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities deliver modern transportation systems that connect people to where they want to go more affordably, efficiently, and safely,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re pleased to support these innovative solutions that will improve driving and public transit for Americans in urban, suburban, and rural areas alike.”

