More Kentucky drivers turning to motorcycles for transportation

Mechanics say high gas prices are pushing more people towards riding and buying motorcycles.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pain at the gas pump is driving people in a different direction.

Eric Fisher, a mechanic at Kentuckiana Motorsports, said cranking up a motorcycle is the cheapest option right now.

"Why take a gas guzzling SUV that takes eight people and you're going by yourself?" he said.

According to AAA, the average price for regular gas in Jefferson County is $4.57.

Fisher said most riders only pay $20 to $25 to fill up their tanks every 150-miles.

Mechanics at Kentuckiana Motorsports they've seen a rise in the number of customers riding and buying in the past few months.

However, mechanic John Kime said he doesn't recommend that everyone rush to get one.

"During the summer, when motorcycles really get out, somebody's being hit," he said. "If they feel like they want to ride a motorcycle or get one then they go through the process. A lot of people just have a friend that teaches them how to ride and then they just take off."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.