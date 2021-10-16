Southbound lanes of I-65 near Arthur St. closed after fatal wrong way crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and another is injured after a wrong way crash on I-65 southbound near Arthur Street.
All southbound lanes of I-65 near Arthur St. remain closed and are not expected to reopen until 9 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday morning just before 4:00 a.m. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash. A man was driving north in the southbound lanes and collided with two cars traveling south.
A woman in her early 20s was driving the first car that was struck. She was taken to University of Louisville (UofL) Hospital where she later died.
The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way was also taken to UofL Hospital where he is in critical condition. The driver of the third car was not injured.
LMPD is still investigating the crash at this time.
