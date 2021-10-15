'This whole property got forgotten' | Mold, water damage, bed bugs and more at Louisville Public Housing complex

Residents of H. Temple Spears gave WHAS11 a tour of the unsanitary conditions at the public housing complex managed by Louisville Housing Authority.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From a distance, the H. Temple Spears Public Housing complex in West Louisville looks decent. Until you walk inside the complex, where you can see why residents are complaining.

"I feel like this entire place has been neglected," said a resident.

Friday, WHAS11's Elle Smith toured the complex after Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey voiced her disapproval of the conditions after participating in a wellness check earlier this week.

Mold, broken doors, water damage and dust were immediately seen upon entry. The resident has been living at H. Temple Spears for five years, and said conditions had been the same from the beginning, "horrible but manageable."

He alleged that none of the laundry machines work and his complaints have gone unanswered. Additionally, the need for bed bug repellent and filters hasn't changed for years, this resident believed his apartment was one of the better ones.

"I have seen every insect except for a roach," he said.

Others, like Walker Ison, said the lack of security was a concern for him. Ison has been robbed three times, and after water flooded his entire apartment he is moving into a different unit.

Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey was outraged by the conditions she called "unacceptable." Dorsey, accompanied by the Fire Marshall, Louisville Metro Health Department, and Code Enforcement inspected the building.

"It should not be a death sentence that you are poor," Dorsey said.

She said, her team is in contact with the Mayor's office and she is working to immediately move residents out, or make improvements to the building. She called out the Louisville Housing Authority, saying they were not operating in an equitable way.

"This is no longer acceptable. You have been found out, and we are coming for you," she said. "Fix it up, clean it up, make it equitable. The people of Louisville deserve it,"

WHAS11 reached out to the Louisville Housing Authority but did not get a response.

►Contact reporter Elle Smith at esmith@whas11.com or on her social media outlets: Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.