1 dead after US 31W Bypass crash in Elizabethtown, all lanes closed due to fallen overhead sign

A commercial vehicle crashed into an overhead sign on Friday morning, causing both directions and all lanes of a major roadway in Elizabethtown to shutdown.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The driver of a commercial vehicle is dead after they ran into the truss holding up an overhead sign above the roadway.

This caused the sign to fall, blocking all lanes of the major roadway in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. It's now closed in both directions.

Chris Denhem, PIO for Elizabethtown Police, said the truck lost control in the northbound lanes of the US 31W Bypass around 8 a.m. The southbound vehicle hit the concrete support pillar for the sign, which caused it to fall into the southbound lanes.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was the only person in the vehicle.

Denhem said crews are currently on scene as of noon, and the lanes could be blocked for a chunk of time.

It is unclear when the roadway will open back up.

US 31W Bypass in Elizabethtown

Blocked both directions due to overhead truss signs down across all lanes between the WK Parkway interchange and US 62. Northbound support was impacted by a large vehicle. Crews are on scene. Time to clear is unknown. Updates will be posted. pic.twitter.com/TVV0V5zhQv — kytcdistrict4 (@kytcdistrict4) September 29, 2023

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

