Pedestrian dies after car runs her over on Lexington Road in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Tuesday morning in Louisville, not far from Sacred Heart Academy.

At about 7 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Lexington Road at Penwood Road, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe a car travelling eastbound on Lexington Road struck a woman were was crossing the street.

The woman was transported to UofL Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

