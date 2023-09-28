'It's sad.' | Louisville golf course vandalized, could take months to repair

Whether you're up close or feet away, golfers say the damage to Sun Valley's course is hard to miss and devastating to see.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One golf course is being repaired after vandals ruined its green earlier this week.

Employees at Sun Valley Golf Course said their seventh hole was left with tread marks Tuesday night after drivers snuck onto the course with an off-road vehicle.

Dustin Fowler is the head golf professional at Sun Valley. He was one the first to lay eyes on the damage the next morning.

"We were just sad honestly because we know the lasting impact this has on the community," he said. "It's sad that somebody would have a lack of respect for somebody else's property and the city's."

Fowler said this isn't the first time someone has purposely torn up the green. But over the years, he says reckless driving has grown out of hand.

"It's a lack of respect for everybody. We have no clue why anyone would pick the golf course. In particular the green to do their joy riding," he said.

Right now the area is temporary closed. The rest of the golf course will remain open.

Though the seventh hole has a new location, Fowler said getting back on course will be tough.

"On top of the the money damage, which is obviously going to be significant, it's labor, our crew. It involves everybody and time to fix the damage done here," Fowler said.

Metro Parks and Recreation expects to have the area back to normal by mid-spring. In the meantime, officials are installing cameras across the course and calling on the public for help.

"We really want to find out and get to the bottom of it, and get to the bottom of who did this to prevent it from ever happening again at any golf course really," Fowler said.

Anyone with any information regarding the vandalism at Sun Valley is urged to contact police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

