Traffic delays on I-65 South in southern Indiana due to overturned semi

The exit ramp on I-265 West to I-65 South is closed Monday morning due to an overturned semi.
Credit: INDOT

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Drivers in southern Indiana are experiencing traffic delays on Monday morning due to an overturned semi truck on the interstate.

The exit ramp on I-265 West to I-65 South in Clarksville is closed due to a crash involving a semi trailer.

Crews are working to move the semi truck. We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

