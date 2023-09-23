Motorcyclist in critical condition following rear-end crash on I-65, LMPD confirms

Police said a vehicle was stopped for unknown reasons on the on ramp to I-65 from I-265 when a motorcycle rear-ended it Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been injured following a crash involving a motorcycle and car on I-265.

Metro Police officers responded to the area of I-265 at I-65 around 5:30 p.m.

According to their preliminary investigation, a motorcycle rear-ended a car police said was stopped for unknown reasons on the ramp to I-65.

Police said it caused the motorcycle operator to become separated from the bike.

The man who police said was operating the bike was taken to UofL Hospital in “critical but stable” condition.

Everyone involved in the incident stayed at the scene, according to police.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

