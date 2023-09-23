Bicyclist dead after being hit by two cars on Outer Loop, LMPD investigating

Police said the first vehicle drove away, but the second vehicle stayed on the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by two cars on Outer Loop in Louisville Friday night.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a vehicle collision involving a bicyclist in the 4300 block of Outer Loop around 11:30 p.m.

Police said both the bicyclist, a man whose identity remains unknown, and a passenger vehicle were heading eastbound on Outer Loop when the passenger vehicle hit the bicyclist from behind.

As the bicyclist was getting up from the ground, LMPD said a second vehicle hit the bicyclist which appeared to have caused the fatal injuries.

Police said the first vehicle drove away, but the second vehicle stayed on the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD.

