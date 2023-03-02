Road closures for this year's Louisville Triple Crown of Running

Officials are telling the public to be aware of these road closures on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2023 Louisville Triple Crown of Running (LTCOR) Series kicks off Saturday, March 4 with a 5K race.

Officials are telling the public to be aware of these road closures:

4:00 - 9:00 a.m.: Market St. between Preston and Floyd

7:30 - 8:30 a.m.: Market St. between Floyd and 3rd

7:30 - 8:30 a.m.: 3rd St. between Market and Chestnut

7:30 - 8:40 a.m.: Chestnut St. between 3rd and 8th

7:30 - 8:45 a.m.: 8th St. between Chestnut and Liberty

7:30 - 9:00 a.m.: Liberty St. between 8th and 5th

7:30 - 9:00 a.m.: 5th St. between Liberty and Market

7:30 - 9:30 a.m.: Market St. between 5th and 7th

7:30 - 9:30 a.m.: 7th St. between Market and Main

7:30 - 9:30 a.m.: Main St. between 7th and Preston

According to information from the Louisville Downtown Partnership, roads along the 5K route will begin closing at 7:30 a.m. and will open as the last participants cross each respective intersection.

Road closures taking place earlier in the route are expected to be closed for less than 90 minutes. Road closures along the last miles of the race, will be reopened between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.



Cross traffic will be allowed to cross the route at certain intersections staffed by off-duty police officers as determined by Louisville Metro Police.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.