'Just heads up you might want to come pick up your kid': Parents juggle with decision to use JCPS buses

Other parents said they commend the district for all of their hard work but now they wonder what the transportation will be like on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the second first day of school for Jefferson County elementary and middle school students after more than a week since the first day transportation disaster.

Many parents like Quinton McBroom chose to pick up their students at Highland Middle School.

"To be honest, the fact that they was only doing one day it just didn't make sense to go through the hassle of possibly playing hide and seek with my daughter," he said.

McBroom and several parents had a hard time tracking their children on the bus ride from school last week. He said his daughter made it home on the bus at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Friday he picked her up instead. His daughter Anna called him earlier than he expected. McBroom immediately came to the school.

"I was actually in the park taking a hike and then I was like 'ahhh gotta go, gotta go,'" he said.

The question of whether or not he will allow his daughter to ride the bus again is still up in the air.

"I just want to give them time to try and get everything organized and help them understand what they're doing," McBroom said.

About 15 minutes away, parents and students at Goldsmith Elementary School also avoided the bus after waiting a long time for it to arrive Friday morning.

"My bus didn't come at my first bus stop, and it got to school, but at like 11:00," student Justice Chenault said.

Justice's mother, Anice Chenault, had been informed the transportation department was still trying to work things out since he has to ride two buses just to get to school.

"They said that they might not get home until after 7, just heads up you might want to come pick up your kid," Anice said.

Anice did exactly that; like McBroom, she is still unsure if she will let Justice ride the bus this year. But she feels the challenge other parents are facing, trying to make sure their child makes it home safely.

"Now we're sort of in this boat that looks like we might be having to provide transportation to get Justice to this school, which we love and we're very happy with, but it's a tough situation," she said.

Other JCPS parents said they commend the district for all of their hard work during this challenging time but now they wonder what the transportation will be like on Monday when high school students return.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.