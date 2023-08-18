JCPS drops off last student at 7:43 p.m., all students expected back in school Monday

There were 17 students still on school buses at 7:15 p.m. JCPS said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last Jefferson County Public School student walked off the school bus at 7:43 p.m. on the district's second attempt at a school day this year.

According to a news release, this is "on par with the all-clear from the first day of school in 2022." There were 17 students still on school buses at 7:15 p.m.

“Our bus drivers and staff did a phenomenal job getting tens of thousands of students safely to and from school today,” Superintendent Marty Pollio said. “The short-term adjustments we put in place were successful and we continue to work on more substantial, long-term solutions. I’m pleased with the effort and look forward to welcoming our high school students back on Monday.”

In addition to adding an app to help JCPS employees find buses for parents, other short-term changes included:

Contracting 20 more school buses and drivers from Miller Transportation

Adding more employees to answer the 485-RIDE hotline

Increasing staff at bus compounds

Having additional vehicles available to transport kids who wound up on the wrong school bus

All JCPS students, including high schoolers, are expected to be back in class on Monday, Aug. 21.

