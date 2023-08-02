Crews on scene after injury-accident involving Jefferson County school bus

MetroSafe reports there were no children on the bus at the time of the accident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County school bus was involved in an accident in Louisville's Belknap neighborhood on Wednesday.

At around noon, MetroSafe said it received a report of an injury-accident on Newburg Road near Trevilian Way.

Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the collision. Officers on scene found a pickup truck and a JCPS school bus both involved in a crash.

Investigators believe the pickup truck, driven by an adult female, for an unknown reason swerved into the path of the bus and collided head-on.

According to an LMPD news release, there were no students onboard the bus, only the driver.

Officials say the collision required a lengthy extraction of the driver of the pickup truck, she was safely removed by LFD from the vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck was alert as EMS transported her to UofL Hospital with "serious injuries". No other vehicles were involved in this collision.

A spokesperson for JCPS said the driver of the bus was also taken to the hospital.

The bus driver was on a "practice-run", practicing their bus route ahead of the start of the school year, according to the JCPS spokesperson.

Louisville Metro Police are handling the investigation.

