Person in custody after crashing vehicle into school in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have taken a person into custody after allegedly crashing their vehicle into a school in Oldham County.

An Oldham County Schools spokesperson said an individual used their vehicle to damage a door to Goshen Elementary to gain access to the building. There were no students and staff in the building at the time of the incident.

That person also caused damage throughout the Hillcrest neighborhood, according to a letter sent to parents and staff on Sunday.

“The damage to the building was minimal and will be repaired immediately,” the letter read.

The spokesperson said police quickly arrested the individual. Their names or charges they are facing have not yet been released.

School for Oldham County students is back in session on Aug. 9.

