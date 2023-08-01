3 people seriously injured after late-night crash in southern Indiana

Two juveniles suffered critical injuries, authorities said.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Three people, including two juveniles, are in critical condition after a serious crash in southern Indiana late Monday night.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said they received a request for assistance from the Washington County Sherriff's Office around 10:30 p.m. due to a "violent head-on collision."

The crash happed just east of Salem, on State Road 60 between Sullivan Lane and Motsinger Road.

According to a police initial investigation, 26-year-old Brandee Henson was driving west on SR 60 with two juveniles in her car.

Somehow, Henson's car drifted over into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with another vehicle. Both cars went off the road, but the other vehicle rolled over.

Authorities said once both cars came to a stop, they caught fire. Thankfully, nearby residents and "good Samaritans" heard the crash and were able to quickly get everyone out of the vehicles before they caught fire, ISP said.

ISP said an air ambulance transported Henson to the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville with serious injuries. Two separate helicopters transported the children to Norton's Children's Hospital. Both were reportedly listed in critical condition.

23-year-old Josey Moore-Hicks, the driver of the other vehicle, was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem. She is expected to survive her injuries, authorities said.

While the crash remains under investigation, ISP said detectives believe Henson was distracted prior to the crash. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

