Louisville Nature Center to host free tree giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re looking to spruce up your yard or increase the tree canopy, the Louisville Nature Center is hosting a giveaway.

The center said it plans to give 450 trees and shrubs to Jefferson County residents during a free event on Nov. 13.

The varieties include Red maple, Tulip poplar, White pine, Yellow buckeye, River birch, Willow oak, Allegheny serviceberry, Pagoda dogwood, Persimmon, Pawpaw, Cucumber magnolia, Bigleaf magnolia and Spicebush.

The trees will be in 1 and 3-gallon pots and are first come, first serve. The Nature Center said the trees must be planted on private property in Jefferson County. Proof of address is required.

“The Division of Community Forestry is proud to partner with the Louisville Nature Center in providing trees for our city. Working with organizations such as LNC helps us educate property owners about trees, increase the tree canopy of Louisville, and promote a vitally healthy community in Louisville,” Barry Edgar, Community Forestry Supervisor with Louisville Metro Division of Community Forestry, said.

Officials said the fall season is the best time to plant trees so they can establish roots during the dormant season. When you plant this time of the year, it allows you to take advantage of cooler temperatures and greater rainfall.

They also said planting trees in Louisville has benefits including reducing flooding and cooling temperatures.

The giveaway starts at 9 a.m.

If you need more information about this event you can email Rebecca Minnick at rebecca@louisvillenaturecenter.org.

Louisville Nature Center is located at 3745 Illinois Avenue.

