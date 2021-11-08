Festival of Trees and Lights returns this weekend

The event will take place all weekend long at Louisville Slugger Field, and proceeds will go to Norton Children’s Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Festival of Trees and Lights is back and this year it will be held in person.

Those who wish to attend can purchase tickets online and select a time to arrive.

Admission is $11 for adults and $6 for children and seniors. Family night tickets are $16.

The festivities run Friday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Family Night from 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

