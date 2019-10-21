LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cards and Cats are both top five teams according to the preseason AP Poll.

UK is ranked No. 2 and U of L at No. 5.

The complete preseaon poll is as follows:

1. Michigan State

2. Kentucky

3. Kansas

4. Duke

5. Louisville

6. Florida

7. Maryland

8. Gonzaga

9. North Carolina

10. Villanova

11. Virginia

12. Seton Hall

13. Texas Tech

14. Memphis

15. Oregon

16. Baylor

17. Utah State

18. Ohio State

19. Xavier

20. Saint Mary’s

21. Arizona

22. LSU

23. Purdue

24. Auburn

25. VCU

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.