LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cards and Cats are both top five teams according to the preseason AP Poll.
UK is ranked No. 2 and U of L at No. 5.
The complete preseaon poll is as follows:
1. Michigan State
2. Kentucky
3. Kansas
4. Duke
5. Louisville
6. Florida
7. Maryland
8. Gonzaga
9. North Carolina
10. Villanova
11. Virginia
12. Seton Hall
13. Texas Tech
14. Memphis
15. Oregon
16. Baylor
17. Utah State
18. Ohio State
19. Xavier
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Arizona
22. LSU
23. Purdue
24. Auburn
25. VCU
