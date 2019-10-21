LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cards and Cats are both top five teams according to the preseason AP Poll. 

UK is ranked No. 2 and U of L at No. 5.

The complete preseaon poll is as follows:

1. Michigan State 

2. Kentucky 

3. Kansas 

4. Duke

 5. Louisville

 6. Florida 

7. Maryland 

8. Gonzaga 

9. North Carolina 

10. Villanova 

11. Virginia 

12. Seton Hall 

13. Texas Tech 

14. Memphis 

15. Oregon 

16. Baylor 

17. Utah State 

18. Ohio State 

19. Xavier 

20. Saint Mary’s 

21. Arizona 

22. LSU

 23. Purdue

 24. Auburn 

25. VCU 

