LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coach Chris Mack and the Louisville Cardinals have landed a second verbal commitment for the 2020 recruiting class.

Four-star small forward D’Andre Davis made the announcement Sunday on Twitter.

The Indianapolis native chose the Cards over Nebraska, Purdue and Xavier.

Davis joins Jay Scrubb as the two commitments for the Cards 2020 class. 24-7 Sports has him ranked the 95th overall prospect for the class and 21st small forward.

