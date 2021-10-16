Louisville basketball holds Red-White scrimmage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men's basketball team hosted its Team 108 Tip-Off intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 16 in front of the reenergized crowd at the KFC Yum! Center.



The Cardinals played three 10-minute periods with the players switching teams and the scores resetting after each stoppage.



"It was great to be out in front of our fans again," said head coach Chris Mack. "Our players have been practicing against each other for two and half weeks to this point and it was good to see our team compete in front of the home crowd."



In the three periods combined, Jae'Lyn Withers and Noah Locke led all scorers with 12 points apiece. Withers added a team-high 13 rebounds to record a double-double, while Locke contributed an additional five rebounds and an assist.



Fans in attendance received their first glimpse at a couple of newcomers who look to fill out key roles this season. Matt Cross finished with 11 points on 5-11 from the field, in addition to three rebounds and an assist. Jarrod West posted six points and two rebounds, while Sydney Curry had six points and three rebounds.



Malik Williams tallied eight points and six rebounds in 18 minutes of action.



The White team finished the afternoon shooting 43.5 percent from the field, outscoring the Red team 30-18 in the paint and possessing the 35-21 rebound advantage. The Red team shot a 35.6 percent from the field and knocked down 75 percent of their attempts from the line.



Louisville opens the 2021-22 regular season on Friday, Oct. 29, when they host Kentucky State for the first two exhibitions.