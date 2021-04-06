Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack suspended in connection to Gaudio extortion case

UofL said while they concluded Mack was victim to an extortion attempt, he failed to follow guidelines and policies. The suspension lasts from Nov. 8-27.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville (UofL) has suspended men's basketball head coach Chris Mack for failing to follow university guidelines, policies and procedures in the extortion attempt by former assistant coach Dino Gaudio.

Guadio pleaded guilty after being federally charged for interstate communication with intent to extort in June after threatening to report the program violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes unless the school paid him his salary of $25,000 for an additional 17 months

UofL said they concluded that while Mack was a victim of the extortion attempt, failing to follow university procedures in the matter will make him miss six games without pay.

“As I have said since the beginning of my tenure, we have high expectations for all of our staff members and coaches and we hold people accountable for their actions,” UofL Vice President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in a statement. “While we have made great strides over the last four years in changing the culture in our Department of Athletics, we cannot afford to have any setbacks, no matter how big or small, in our pursuits."

The suspension is from Nov. 8 through Nov. 27 and covers six non-conference games, including two games in the Bahamas.

During the suspension, Coach Mack is prohibited from having any contact with the men’s basketball coaching staff or student-athletes. He will forfeit approximately $221K in compensation.

“I regret that any of my unintentional actions or failures to follow University guidelines have brought unnecessary attention to our outstanding athletics programs and University,” Mack said. “I understand that I could have handled matters differently and therefore I accept this suspension. While it will kill me to be away from our basketball family in November, I will do everything possible to set them up for success before and after my time away, and I am fully confident that our coaches, staff and student-athletes will rise to the occasion.”

Gaudio is expected to be sentenced in federal corut at 1:30 p.m. Tyra is expected to provide a statement on the matter at 3:30 p.m.

