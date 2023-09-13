2024 PGA Championship tickets selling fast; How to get yours

The professional golf tournament will take place in Louisville from May 13-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets are selling out fast for next year's PGA Championship, which is taking place at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.

The professional golf tournament will take place in Louisville from May 13-19, 2024. This is Valhalla's fourth time hosting the PGA Championship.

"We expected tickets to move quickly for this Championship, and were blown away by the unprecedented response. It’s a true testament to the excitement and support we’re seeing both locally and nationally for the PGA Championship’s return to Valhalla,” Ryan Ogle, championship director for the 106th PGA Championship, said.

According to PGA of America, tickets for the 106th championship rounds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are already sold out. But don't worry there are still some tickets available if you'd like to attend!

Officials said limited tickets are available for Thursday's opening round as well as the several practice rounds Monday through Wednesday. However, if you'd still like to attend the championship rounds, the only available tickets are through Club PGA.

The PGA said practice rounds provide fans with "the best value prices" which include food and non-alcoholic beverages course-wide. Children 15 years old and younger also get in free when accompanied by an adult ticketholder.

The last PGA Championship at Valhalla was in 2014 when Rory Mcllroy won his second PGA Championship.

