LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 17 points, Dwayne Sutton added 16 and No. 11 Louisville routed Syracuse 90-66 to end a two-game losing streak.
The Cardinals never trailed the Orange after losses at Georgia Tech and Clemson dropped them from the conference lead.
They stretched a 41-34 halftime lead to double digits early in the second half before an 18-2 run made it 69-44.
Nwora shot just 5 of 18 from the field and 2 of 7 from beyond the arc but regrouped from scoring just seven points the past two games.
Buddy Boeheim had 15 points and Quincy Guerrrier 14 for Syracuse.
